Angry reactions on Twitter over Tunde Bakare's Presidential declaration

The serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, threw his suit in the ring on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

At a virtual meeting unveiling 'Project 16' to Nigerians in diaspora, Bakare declared that he's the best person to govern Nigeria after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure in 2023.

'Project 16' is Bakare's slogan as he embarks on the journey to become the 16th Nigerian president in history.

While addressing the audience, the man of God noted that ahead of the upcoming general elections, the Northern part of the country is being pitted against the Sourtheners, while Muslims are being set against Christians.

In order to restore peace, and harmonious living, Bakare said Nigeria needs a leader who can reconcile our deep historical and current differences and reintegrate the various ethnic and religious constituent parts into true nationhood.

He went ahead to proclaim that he's well positioned to take over the affairs of the country from 2023, as he remains a rallying point to restore order.

Nigerians on Twitter kick

Barely hours after Bakare's declaration, some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their disapproval.

Recall that the pastor's name had made a brief appearance on the Nigerian Twitter trend table last week when a user posted a video in which he made certain remarks about the Igbo people.

Bakare in the now-recirculated video said there's a Tafawa Balewa curse on the Igbo. He said the Nigeria's First Prime Minister had cursed them at the point of his death.

Tafawa Balewa was killed in the January 15, 1966 coup, which was controversially termed the 'Igbo coup.'

According to Bakare's account, when the 'Igbo soldiers' captured Balewa, they violated him by removing his turban.

They also poured wine on his head, and forced some of that wine into his throat. And before he died, Balewa cursed the Igbo, saying they would never govern Nigeria, said Bakare.

With his presidential declaration, the Twitter critics have now started connecting the dots.

They have claimed that Bakare's account and the timing, was intended to denigrate the Igbo people and put a dent on their agitation to produce the next Nigerian president.

Here are some of the reactions below;

