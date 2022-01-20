Nigerians resident in Japan are good ambassadors – Envoy

According to the statement, the ambassador gave the commendation when he visited the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in her office in Abuja on Wednesday.

The envoy commended the efforts of NiDCOM, saying that Nigerians in Japan are doing well and are good ambassadors of their country.

He said that the purpose of the visit was to promote grassroots exchange system between the people of Nigeria and Japan.

Also, he said that it was to learn the structure of NiDCOM in order to look into the possibility of replicating same in their country to cater for about 1.4 million Japanese in the Diaspora.

Kazuyoshi commended Nigerians in Japan, being one of the most populous immigrant communities doing excellently well, especially in the areas of sports and business, as well as social ethics like Mr. Ikenna Nweke.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in creating Ease of Doing Business in the country, which has about 27 Japanese companies doing business in Nigeria.

Responding, Dabiri-Erewa expressed joy on the score card of Nigerians resident in Japan by the envoy, saying there is a strong union of Nigerians in Japan who are doing great exploits.

She added that many of them have contributed variously in giving back to the grassroots level in Nigeria through Sports and other means of empowerment.

She agreed that the people-to-people relationship at the grassroots level; would strongly foster relationship between Japan and Nigeria.

The NiDCOM boss assured that the Commission is ready to cooperate and partner with Japan in areas of staff training and development.

NAN reports that Mr Ikenna Nweke, a Nigerian Doctorate Student of Tsukuba University, found a wallet containing “a huge sum of money, a credit card, and other valuables”.

While some people in his shoes may have regarded the finding as sheer luck, Mr. Nweke did not only hand-in the wallet to the police, but declined a reward of 10 per cent of the money to which he is legally entitled.

The owner of the wallet was informed by the police to collect it and he personally called and thanked Mr. Nweke. A week later, the Ibaraki police wrote a letter to the Nigerian PhD student commending him for his honesty.