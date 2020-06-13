Hours after the outcry of Aisha Buhari on the arrest of her aides by Idris Kassim, the Chief Security Officer to the President, Nigerians have taken to social media to give the wife of the President a piece of their minds.

On Friday, June 12, 2020, Aisha called on the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed to release her aides in the police custody “ to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody.”

Aisha made the call in a series of thread that started with a piece of advice to relevant government agencies on how to properly manage the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria and ended with what seems to be a desperate call to the police to release her aides.

According to reports, one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides, Yusuf Sabiu aka Tunde, who recently returned from another state forced his way into the Presidential Villa instead of going on self-isolation.

Mrs Buhari’s aides thereafter forcibly removed him from the Villa, but Sabiu, who is said to be one of the most powerful aides to the president allegedly asked the CSO to arrest Aisha’s aides including her ADC, Usman Shugaba.

But Aisha’s call to the IGP has been greeted with scorn as many Nigerians on Twitter believe the wife of the president only speaks up when her interest is threatened in the Presidential Villa.

Below are some of the tweets in which Nigerians questioned the First Lady’s silence on issues of national interest and only raised the alarm on matters that personally affect her.