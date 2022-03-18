Nigerians react as Tony Elumelu laments economic hardship in Nigeria

In a long thread on Twitter, the founder of owner Heirs Holdings and Transcorp said, "This morning, I am listening to my colleagues at the office bemoan the very pressing issues that they face everyday in this country, and how things have been getting worse and worse - no electricity for 5 days, hikes in the price of diesel, frightening food inflation, etc."

Hus tweet was met with mixed reactions.

Some Nigerians on the micro-blogging platform called him out for being a contributor to the existing problems, and speaking on the issues only because of his personal interest.

onyemaechi chigbu, said "I believe you'll no longer make this kind of mistake again. You should be the one apologizing to Nigerians for your failure to live up to your commitment to Nigerians as it relates to provision of power. No kind words in the banking sector."

Dr. Penking also said,"Tony Elumelu has been quiet about governance for the past 8 years. Last week, when they gave him running cost for purchase of diesel for the 428 branches of UBA in Nigeria, e choke. He started wailing. You can choose to ignore children defecating in your compound because you are an upstairs tenant but sooner or later, the wind will blow the wonderful aroma to your window."