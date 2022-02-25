RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians react as Buhari signs the Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Ima Elijah

The decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law on Friday has stirred reactions among citizens.

Buhari-3

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 into law.

The President assented to the bill at on Friday, February 25, 2022, at a brief ceremony held at the Council Chamber of the Aso Villa in Abuja.

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, witnessed the signing of the bill.

In his address, President Buhari noted that he consulted relevant ministries, departments and agencies of government for careful and thorough reviews of the Bill and its implications to democratic processes in Nigeria.

He said, “It is gratifying to note that the current Bill comes with a great deal of improvement from the previous Electoral Bill 2021. There are salient and praiseworthy provisions that could positively revolutionize elections in Nigeria through the introduction of new technological innovations. These innovations would guarantee the constitutional rights of citizens to vote and to do so effectively."

Some Nigerians in their reactions have hailed the President for restoring hope in the electoral process by assenting the bill.

Others are wondering if some important part of the bill had not been removed before the Buhari decided to sign the bill.

See some reactions below:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah

