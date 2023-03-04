Nigerians on Twitter troll Ukrainian President for congratulating Tinubu

Recall the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu winner of the controversial election on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, and Zelensky, taking to his Twitter page the following day, congratulated the former Lagos State governor on his triumph.

“Congratulations to @officialABAT on winning the Nigerian presidential election. I look forward to close cooperation. I’m convinced that bilateral interaction will be strengthened. (Ukraine) is ready to work together to overcome global challenges, including threats to food security!” the Ukrainian president tweeted.

However, this seemed to have triggered some Nigerians who felt the outcome of the election constitutes an invasion of Nigerian democracy and they made their feelings known in the comment section of the tweet.

Below is how some Nigerians reacted to Zelensky's tweet;

@gaiuschibueze said, “No wonder Russia wants to run over your country.”

“Our democracy was invaded and you’re congratulating the man … on behalf of Ukrainians,” @aai_austin said in reply.

@valentinowpg said, “Mr. President you may have to do this congratulation once again in the nearest future. We know when you won your presidential election it was the will of Ukrainians that voted for you and voted out pro-Russian govt. Ours wasn’t the will of the people. Good luck in the war.”