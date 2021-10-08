Nigerians need improved standard of living, not additional religion – Pastor.

The CEO observed that most Nigerians, irrespective of their religious leanings, were currently living in pains associated with poverty and discomfort.

He attributed these challenges to lack of access to good quality education, appropriate housing, good medical care, employment opportunities as well as safe and secure neighbourhoods.

He said that he had not seen practitioners of any religion who were not groaning under the weight of these challenges.

He advised people in leadership positions, at all levels, to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians above all other interests and considerations.

Sanusi advised Nigerians to lead godly lives with focus on integrity, mercy, compassion, tolerance, sacrificial giving and leadership which are among the major tenets of holy living that the scriptures emphasise and the pillars on which prosperous societies stand.

He leveraged the stakeholders engagement to confirm that the last time stakeholders had a meeting to determine the appropriate Hausa translation for ‘God’ was in the year 2018.

He said that relevant conversations involving Bible scholars and language experts were ongoing and promised stakeholders that they would be informed of the outcome of such consultations.

He noted that the immediate preoccupation of the Society would be collaboration with people in positions of leadership to provide an enabling environment for Nigerians to lead lives that the scriptures envisage.

Sanusi said that the Society would continue to execute life-transforming programmes that would improve the welfare of Nigerians, irrespective of the religion they practise.

“This will be the best way to demonstrate the love that is at the heart of the Christian Faith and eliminate the root causes of disharmony in the country.

“This will minimise conflict and insecurity in Nigeria,” he said.