Nigerians mourn with Pastor Adeboye on Twitter following the death of his son

Dare who was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 died in his sleep.

It was his wife Temiloluwa that discovered he was not breathing and raised the alarm.

Pulse Nigeria

The Head of Media and Public Relations, RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi confirmed the tragedy to Punch.

Since the news of his demise broke, Nigerians have taken to Twitter where they mourned the passing away of the 42-year-old pastor.

One of Dare's brothers and pastor, Leke, took to his Facebook page where he shared a passage from the book of Isaiah 57;

"The righteous man perishes [at the hand of evil], and no one takes it to heart; Faithful and devout men are taken away, while no one understands that the righteous person is taken away [to be spared from disaster and evil]"