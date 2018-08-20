Pulse.ng logo
Nigerians mock Olasubomi Okeowo's disastrous interview

Olasubomi Okeowo Nigerians mock presidential aspirant's disastrous interview performance

The aspirant has been ridiculed on social media for many of the remarks he made during a recent interview.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Olasubomi Okeowo play Presidential aspirant, Olasubomi Okeowo (Daily Times)

Presidential aspirant, Olasubomi Okeowo, has been getting heat from Nigerians on social media, especially Twitter, for his adjudged poor performance during a recent interview.

During his appearance on "On The Couch" anchored by entertainer, Folarin Falana, aka Falz, and journalist, Laila Johnson-Salami, Okeowo made certain remarks that didn't go down well with a lot of Nigerians who took to Twitter to air their unflattering opinions about the aspirant.

Okeowo fluffed his lines when he was asked about his history in politics; his views on feminism and the marginalisation of women; international relations; and drug abuse in the country.

Many Nigerians were also unhappy that the aspirant, who's contesting on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), described the country as a "people of wastage" incapable of producing anything.

Read some of the reactions to his interview below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Watch the full interview below:

 

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

