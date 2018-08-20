news

Presidential aspirant, Olasubomi Okeowo, has been getting heat from Nigerians on social media, especially Twitter, for his adjudged poor performance during a recent interview.

During his appearance on "On The Couch" anchored by entertainer, Folarin Falana, aka Falz, and journalist, Laila Johnson-Salami, Okeowo made certain remarks that didn't go down well with a lot of Nigerians who took to Twitter to air their unflattering opinions about the aspirant.

Okeowo fluffed his lines when he was asked about his history in politics; his views on feminism and the marginalisation of women; international relations; and drug abuse in the country.

Many Nigerians were also unhappy that the aspirant, who's contesting on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), described the country as a "people of wastage" incapable of producing anything.

Read some of the reactions to his interview below:

Watch the full interview below: