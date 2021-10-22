Nigerians made 34 million emergency calls in 8 months

Danbatta made the disclosure at the opening of the 17th All Nigerian Editors Conference with the theme, “Media in Times of Crisis: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus,” which held in Abuja on Thursday, October 21.

The calls were mostly from Nigerians whose communities were facing security threats or crises.

The calls were made via the national emergency code, 122, and processed through the Emergency Call Centres (ECCs).

Danbatta added that: “In addition to the 23 states with functioning ECCs, the commission will soon activate ECCs in nine more states, with an auspicious projection to inaugurate similar projects in the remaining four states by ending of 2022, thereby having an ECC per state and in the FCT, in line with federal government’s directive."