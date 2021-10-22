RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians made 34 million emergency calls in 8 months

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The calls were from Nigerians plagued by rising spate of insecurity.

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta (Guardian)
Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta (Guardian)

Between January and August of 2021, some 34 million emergency calls were made by Nigerians, according to the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta.

Recommended articles

Danbatta made the disclosure at the opening of the 17th All Nigerian Editors Conference with the theme, “Media in Times of Crisis: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus,” which held in Abuja on Thursday, October 21.

The calls were mostly from Nigerians whose communities were facing security threats or crises.

The calls were made via the national emergency code, 122, and processed through the Emergency Call Centres (ECCs).

Danbatta added that: “In addition to the 23 states with functioning ECCs, the commission will soon activate ECCs in nine more states, with an auspicious projection to inaugurate similar projects in the remaining four states by ending of 2022, thereby having an ECC per state and in the FCT, in line with federal government’s directive."

As Nigeria battles the COVID-19 pandemic, over 1,500 calls bordering on the virus, were received and processed by the ECCs in the period under review.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians made 34 million emergency calls in 8 months

Nigerians made 34 million emergency calls in 8 months

EndSARS: We'll not cover up the judicial panel's report - Sanwo-Olu assures

EndSARS: We'll not cover up the judicial panel's report - Sanwo-Olu assures

INEC satisfied with level of preparations for Anambra governorship election

INEC satisfied with level of preparations for Anambra governorship election

Electricity supply: FG says Nigeria has generated 13,000 unused megawatts

Electricity supply: FG says Nigeria has generated 13,000 unused megawatts

ISWAP in disarray as Nigerian troops kill Al-Barnawi's successor, Malam Bako

ISWAP in disarray as Nigerian troops kill Al-Barnawi's successor, Malam Bako

Lagos police arraign 34 suspects arrested during #EndSARS anniversary protest

Lagos police arraign 34 suspects arrested during #EndSARS anniversary protest

NCDC records 247 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

NCDC records 247 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Buhari tells service chiefs that nothing should stop Anambra election

Buhari tells service chiefs that nothing should stop Anambra election

Senator Ndume considers leaving Nigeria because of FG’s rising recurrent expenditure

Senator Ndume considers leaving Nigeria because of FG’s rising recurrent expenditure

Trending

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu [LSPC]

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

An #EndSARS protester arrested in Lagos on October 20, 2021

'If you must protest, do not block roads,' Police warn #EndSARS activists

L-R: Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja Army Cantonment, Brigadier General Etsu Ndagi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Ikeja, Air Commodore Sunday Makinde, during a media briefing after the State Security Council meeting at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (twitter.com/@Mr_JAGs)

House of Reps says N134 billion NASS budget is too small

L-R: Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]