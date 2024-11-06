ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians lament inability to afford beans, a major protein source

News Agency Of Nigeria

The rising price of beans has made beans a rare feature on Nigerian menus.

Bags of beans
Bags of beans

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, residents lamented the rising prices, which have made beans a rare feature on Nigerian menus.

Residents, including Mercy Edidion from Mararaba and Miss Rekiyetu Idris from Nyanya, shared their frustrations, citing the significant impact on consumers and traders. Edidion noted that beans, once an affordable staple, have become unaffordable for the average person.

“Beans, a primary source of protein, are now out of reach for many Nigerians.

“Some residents are exploring alternatives like maize or potatoes, but these are not preferred by many.

“Soaring prices affect both consumers and traders, exacerbating economic hardship.

“Beans used to be affordable, but now it’s hard for the average person to buy.

“My kids love beans, so I can’t stop buying it, but the prices are frustrating,” Edidion said.

According to Idris, the rising food prices are affecting Nigerians negatively.

“I bought a mudu of white beans for ₦3,500 and red beans for between ₦3,800 to ₦4,000 against ₦1,200 last year.

“I am hopeful that prices will go down soon,’’ she added.

Obi Rita, a trader at Mararaba Market, shed light on the challenges they face with rising bean costs.

“We buy directly from farmers, but they no longer sell to us at cheaper rates, because a bag of beans costs ₦115,000, compared to ₦75,000 last December,’’ she stated.

Mathias Alewo, another seller, said that the rise in price had brought a drop in customer patronage.

“Fewer people are buying from us because beans have become so expensive for an average Nigerian.

“We can’t get them at cheaper rates from farmers, so it’s difficult to sell at cheaper prices that people expect. I really think the government should step in and help subsidise prices.

“The increasing cost of beans highlights the broader challenges facing Nigeria’s food sector, including inflation, supply chain disruptions, and climate change,“ he said.

