Mr Ekos Akpokabayen, the South Africa chapter Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

The Delta indigene said that the recent appoint of Mr Pere Egbe as a Commissioner and Mr Shedrack Agediga as the Executive Director of DESOPADEC and many others remained a step that had, and will definitely fast-track the rapid developmental strides that the governor was currently embarking on in the state.

He commended Okowa for giving opportunities to young technocrats to bring on fresh and new world ideas in the governance of the state.

Akpokabayen said that the governor’s style of governance was unique.

“The paradigm shift from the medieval political compensational era where political appointments were only totally left in the hands of the old cronies in our society whose only interest were majorly personal.

“Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s rare decision to appoint vibrant and competent youths into his cabinet is commendable and a dream come true for me,’’ he told NAN.

Akpokabayen, a Delta indigene, also used the opportunity to announce his new book “THE AFRICAN PROGRESS INITIATIVE’’ which majorly draws a roadmap to the way forward for the African continent in the rapidly emerging world of today.

According to him, what is happening in Delta is worthy of emulation and should be replicated at the federal level.

“I sincerely plead with the older generation of political class in Delta to give the governor and this new breed of appointed technocrats a chance and strong support well deserving of them to enable them give our beloved state, the conventional touch and face lift it has long been due for,’’ he said.

The chairman urged the governor to appoint more women because they had proved to be rare agents of change and governance in the world and pray for God’s wisdom and knowledge for Okowa as he takes Delta to greater heights.