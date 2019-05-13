Mr Nwosu Kenneth, Chairman, Nigeria Community in Malawi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it was imperative for the President to come up with workable solutions to address socioeconomic and political problems in the country.

He applauded the President for his stand against corruption and corrupt officials, saying this had restored the good image of Nigeria in the comity of nations.

He also commended Buhari for extending relief assistance to Malawi, adding that the gesture would bring more respect to Nigerians residing in their country.

On his part, Mr Stanley Egeonu, a trader, who hails from Imo, called on Buhari to invest heavily in the power sector in order to industrialise the country.

Egeonu appealed to government to explore all options to improve electricity supply to enable small scale industries thrive.

Also speaking, Mr Innocent Ibekwe, an indigene of Anambra, advised the Nigerian Government to assist them ease visa difficulties.

According to him, Nigerians residing in Malawi passed through a lot of difficulties before they get visa going in and outside Malawi.

He also said that Nigerians in Malawi are facing difficulty in trying to acquire piece of land to build their offices and other business shops.

Ibekwe, however, commended the Nigerian High Commissioner to Malawi, Amb. Stanley Diriyai, for his efforts toward addressing some of the challenges faced by Nigerians in Malawi.