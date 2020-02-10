The Nigeria US-Canada Diaspora Forum has passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari over the feat recorded in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

They urged President Buhari to sustain the momentum in the fight against terrorism.

This was part of the resolutions after its annual general assembly to appraise the recent developmental issues in the country on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

In a communiqué signed by Cosmas Collins and Lady Josephine Okoye, President and Organising Secretary respectively, the group revealed that Buhari has indeed displayed an unalloyed commitment towards keeping Nigeria united despite the array of security challenges posed by the Boko Haram/ISWAP and its likes.

Among others, the group analysed the US visa ban meted on Nigerians, the Boko Haram/ISWAP threat and electoral reforms.

In its recommendation, the Nigerians commended the military’s prosecution of the war against terrorism albeit believes more can still be done.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has indeed displayed an unalloyed commitment towards keeping Nigeria united despite the array of security challenges posed by the Boko Haram group, as well as other militant groups," the communiqué read.

"That the proactive response by the Nigerian government towards the Visa ban placed on Nigeria is indeed commendable and a demonstration of the sterling leadership qualities of President Muhammadu Buhari.

"That the Nigerian Military's prosecution of the war against terrorism has been commendable; however, more needs to be done to ensure that Nigeria is cleared of terrorists' activities.

That from all available statistics that spate of insecurity in Nigeria has assumed a political dimension.

"That corrupt politicians in the country have launched a viral propaganda campaign against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in a bid to cause a distraction from the fight against corruption.

"That some religious bodies have given the security situation in Nigeria a religious coloration.

"That the resolution by the Senate and the House of Representatives is ill-informed and targeted at destabilizing Nigeria.

"That misinformation, falsehood, and propaganda are responsible for the continuous propagation of the activities of the Boko Haram terrorist network.

"That it passes a vote of confidence on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the critical sectors of the economy, such as education, health, finance, infrastructural development, and security.

"The Senate and the House of Representatives should open discussion with Nigeria's allies to block the Boko Haram terrorists from accessing weapons in the international market.

"The government should begin a sensitization process through the Federal Ministry of Information on sensitizing the populace on the efforts of government towards addressing the security challenges in the country."