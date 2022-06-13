RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians groan as national grid collapses for the 5th time in 2022

Damilare Famuyiwa

Two months after Nigeria’s national grid collapsed three times in less than 25 days, the country’s electricity powerhouse again crashed on Sunday, leaving many people to groan in darkness.

Nigerians to experience hours of blackout as national grid collapses again. (Premiumtimes)
Nigerians to experience hours of blackout as national grid collapses again. (Premiumtimes)

Many Nigerians across the country are currently groaning in darkness, as the national grid again suffered a collapse.

Pulse gathered that the national grid collapsed on Sunday, June 12, 2022, for the fifth time this year (2022), a development that resulted in a nationwide power outage.

Confirming the incident, the management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED), via its Facebook page, notified its customers about the electricity interruption that was the consequence of the power outage.

The Management of Jos Electricity Distribution Company Plc wishes to inform the general public that the current outage being witnessed is a result of system collapse,” the head of corporate communication, Friday Elijah, said. “We hope to restore supply as soon as supply is restored.”

In a similar move, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) released a notice that read, “EEDC wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 6.49pm this evening, Sunday, 12th June, 2022.”

Also, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EkoDisco) expressed “regret to inform you of the system collapse from the National grid. This has affected our entire network and impacted our ability to deliver optimum service.”

While the reason for the national grid was yet-to-be disclosed as at the time of filing this report, this writer gathered that it has happened no less than five times since January.

The grid first collapsed this year on Monday, January 17. In April, in less than 25 days, it crashed at least three times.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

