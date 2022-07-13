RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians free to come back home with expired Passports- Aregbesola

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has directed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), to allow Nigerians in diaspora to return to Nigeria with their expired International Passports.

Rauf Aregbesola [NCS]
Rauf Aregbesola [NCS]

Aregbesola gave the directive on Wednesday, in Lagos, while responding to a complaint by a Nigerian-American citizen, Mr Jamui Kasumu, at the Alausa Passport Office during his unscheduled visit to the facility.

Recommended articles

He said Nigerians in diaspora were free to come back home with expired or non-expired Nigerian passport.

The Minister said no Nigerian needed travel certificate to come back home, except children, whose parents were Nigerians, but their identity were yet to be established according to immigration rule.

“I am using this medium to instruct all Nigeria Immigration Officers World-Wide to accord Nigerian travellers with expired Passport use such passports to return safely back home henceforth,” he said.

The Minister also advised Nigerians in diaspora to update their travel document ahead of time to avoid rush during emergency.

Earlier, a Nigerian-American citizen, Mr Jamui Kasumu complained to the Minister that the Nigeria Immigration in America and Delta airline prevented him from coming to Nigeria because of expired Nigerian passport.

Kasumu said he was able to return to Nigeria after he got travel certificate he obtained through a relation in Nigeria.

“I am appealing to you sir that the Immigration should allow Nigerians with expired Passport to come back to their country,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osun governorship election: Atiku, governors to attend PDP mega rally

Osun governorship election: Atiku, governors to attend PDP mega rally

Nigerians free to come back home with expired Passports- Aregbesola

Nigerians free to come back home with expired Passports- Aregbesola

ASUU group denies soliciting financial help from Nollywood actor

ASUU group denies soliciting financial help from Nollywood actor

Ondo commissioner resigns hours after she was redeployed by Akeredolu

Ondo commissioner resigns hours after she was redeployed by Akeredolu

NPC captures Buhari as trial census begins nationwide

NPC captures Buhari as trial census begins nationwide

WHO warns against use of 2 drugs for non-severe COVID-19

WHO warns against use of 2 drugs for non-severe COVID-19

Lagos Assembly denies alleged secret passage of Sharia Bill

Lagos Assembly denies alleged secret passage of Sharia Bill

AAC, NNPP yet to nominate candidates for 2023 state elections - INEC

AAC, NNPP yet to nominate candidates for 2023 state elections - INEC

I told my children they can only get married after first degree - Buhari

I told my children they can only get married after first degree - Buhari

Trending

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Joe Biden of the United States of America (Premium Times)

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Abba Kyari

Terrorists free 7 more Abuja-Kaduna train passengers - Negotiator

Freed Abuja-Kaduna train passengers. [Twitter:@eonsintelligenc]

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Kuje Prison Break