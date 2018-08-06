Pulse.ng logo
"Nigerians don't hold us accountable," Amaechi says

"Nigerians don't hold us accountable," Amaechi says

The minister said politicians are getting away with looting the country because Nigerians are not holding them accountable.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerians don't hold politicians accountable - Amaechi play Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and President Muhammadu Buhari (Presidency )

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has expressed his displeasure with the inability of Nigerians to hold political office holders to account even though they're slowly killing Nigerians by accident.

While speaking during an interview with Vanguard, published on Monday, August 6, 2018, the former Rivers State governor said Nigerian politicians are getting away with depriving the country just so they can enrich themselves.

He said, "Even those that criticise me in Rivers State will tell you that I have a good reputation. I ask people, 'What do I need money for?' I don't smoke, I don't drink, I am not the one with luxurious houses and cars and it is like what I said when I became governor, I said Nigerian politicians actually commit what they call manslaughter, which is killing by accident, when you don't have intention to kill.

"How do we politicians kill by accident? The money that is meant for the people and earmarked to be used for building hospitals, you take it for your private use and the hospitals are not built and so Nigerians go to hospitals where there are no drugs and they die without knowing it.

"For me, you have committed manslaughter and the problem for me is that Nigerians don't hold us accountable!"

APC ready to continue past 2019 - Amaechi

While questioned over the chances of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) to remain in power after the 2019 general elections, Amaechi said the party is prepared to go on with the good wishes of Nigerians.

"I am not God and only God can say whether APC will win or not but what is clear is that if you remove the God element, I think we are prepared to go because Nigerians will certainly reject a second looting, we cannot survive it," he said.

The minister said the party has restructured Nigeria's economy to work for everyone unlike during previous administrations when it worked for only a few people.

"You see how the economy runs and that is the economy of Nigeria and we are saying it just cannot continue, the economy has to be productive; that is what the president is saying," he said.

