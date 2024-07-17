RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Abroad is abroad' - Nigerians divided on relocating for greener pastures

Some residents added that Nigeria will be a perfect country if all infrastructures are put in place.

Some residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that given the opportunity to travel abroad, would hurriedly embrace it owing to the economic situation nationwide.

Others were of the view that the economic situation had become unbearable even in other countries of the world, praying that the economy would improve to encourage compatriots to stay in their fatherland.

Raphael Adeyi, a sales analyst, said some Nigerians travel in search of greener pastures and better job opportunities.

“In Nigeria, once you tell someone you have been abroad, you get exclusive treatment.

“I think this can be attributed to the low self-esteem possessed by most Nigerians.

“They don’t even care if the abroad is Togo, Niger or Somalia. To them, abroad is abroad,” Adeyi said.

Atoms John, a marketer, said that Nigerians ‘Japa’ to other countries because they could pursue careers easily, adding that he would travel out of Nigeria if given the opportunity.

“It is not that I don’t love Nigeria, but the fact is that the system is so bad, it takes the connection to actually get something tangible running here.

“Outside Nigeria, if you have the right information, and you’re ready to work, you will be gainfully employed,’’ he added.

He added that Nigeria should create an environment where growing businesses could thrive.

“We can see how international businesses have been folding up and returning to their country of origin or moving to other countries that have a working system,” he stated.

George Amahwe, a logistics coordinator said that families migrate to build a better life for their children.

“A person will graduate and there is no job, no good road, the economy is crashing.

“People travel mainly to seek greener pastures. They believe they can survive, work and earn good money over there than in Nigeria.

“If I have a good paying job here in Nigeria, I will not leave. Nigeria is my country and I love it but I can’t stay because things are not working well," he added.

According to Amahwe, Nigeria will be a perfect country if all infrastructures are put in place.

“We need to have good educational systems, health care systems and good roads. The government needs to do better,” he noted.

