Some Nigerians who were protesting the continuous detention of Omoyele Sowore, Agba Jalingo and others held by security agents in the country were on Monday, December 23, 2019, attacked in Abuja.

The protesters, led by Deji Adeyanju and Ariyo Atoye were at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to demand the release of Sowore, Jalingo and others held up in various detention camps in the country when another group arrived the venue declaring support for President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

"We are here to support President Muhammadu Buhari. The president is doing a great job in the country and we support him," said Aminu, one of the protesters.

Minutes after their arrival, they advanced towards the anti - government protesters seizing their placards and pushing them away.

Adeyanju was attacked in the process and sustained some injuries.

Deji Adeyanju and other Nigerians demanding Sowore's release attacked in Abuja [Twitter]

The policemen at the scene of the incident and dispersed the crowd preventing further breakdown of law and order.

Adeyanju was later rushed to the Maitama General Hospital where he was treated.

Adeyanju was unavailable to speak to Pulse but Ariyo assured our reporter that he was responding to treatment.

Aside being critics of some policies of the Buhari administration, Adeyanju and his group, Concerned Nigerians, have been protesting the arrest and detention of journalists and citizens the government.