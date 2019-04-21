In 2015, the eloquent news anchor reportedly retired from NTA, but was seen on Nigeria's premier TV station again anchoring shows.

On Saturday, April 20, 2019, the news of Stober’s retirement became a topic on Twitter and Nigerians had a lot of good things to say about the man many people described as the king of news casting.

Here are Nigerian’s reactions to Cyril Stober's retirement on Twitter.

While we continue to congratulate and celebrate Stober on his retirement, let's also remind you that the legendary broadcaster tied the know with another veteran broadcaster, Elizabeth Banu in January 2018.

The couple had their traditional wedding at Banu’s hometown in Garkida, Adamawa State, in accordance with the wedding tradition that states that the groom would need to go to the bride’s father’s home to ask for her hand in marriage.