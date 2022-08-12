RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians blame Buhari for everything – Femi Adesina

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Nigerians blame Buhari for everything, including bad performance in bed – Femi Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari and Femi Adesina [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari and Femi Adesina [Presidency]

Adesina disclosed this in his weekly article shared on his Facebook titled, ‘I Still Believe In Buhari.’

What Adesina said: Adesina lamented that some Nigerians blame Buhari for all the challenges, including poor performance in bed.

He said Nigerians blame Buhari because “resentment is their daily food and drink.”

He lamented that Nigerians see the president as their “fall guy.”

The article read partly: “Resentment is a poor prop for anyone to lean on, goes another saying. But not for some Nigerians. Resentment is their daily food and drink, and they heap all the problems in the country on the head of the President if it rains too much.

“Blame Buhari. It doesn’t rain at all. Buhari is the cause. A man gets to bed at night no power. Buhari oooo. The President is the fall guy for everything.”

He stressed that Nigerians blame Buhari for the “parlous security situation in the land.”

The call to impeach Buhari: Since the past two weeks or so, an impeachment threat against President Muhammadu Buhari has been boiling like a cauldron over serial failures of governance, especially in the aspect of security.

The move, which is being spearheaded mainly by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members in the Senate and House of Representatives, has been described as “laughable” by Buhari’s Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBA lauds Bala Mohammed for signing judiciary autonomy bill into law

NBA lauds Bala Mohammed for signing judiciary autonomy bill into law

Nigerians blame Buhari for everything – Femi Adesina

Nigerians blame Buhari for everything – Femi Adesina

Simon Lalong visits Joshua Dariye, Jolly Nyame in Abuja

Simon Lalong visits Joshua Dariye, Jolly Nyame in Abuja

Tinubu is most prepared for the presidency – Shinkafi

Tinubu is most prepared for the presidency – Shinkafi

BREAKING: Wike fact-checks suit against Atiku and Tambuwal

BREAKING: Wike fact-checks suit against Atiku and Tambuwal

2023: Moghalu endorses Peter Obi’s candidacy after meeting

2023: Moghalu endorses Peter Obi’s candidacy after meeting

BudgIT lists states that owe workers for over 30 months

BudgIT lists states that owe workers for over 30 months

Wike decries dehumanising NYSC facilities, provides modern equipment

Wike decries dehumanising NYSC facilities, provides modern equipment

Police will continue to punish errant officers – PPRO

Police will continue to punish errant officers – PPRO

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]

Buhari sends new message to Biafra, Yoruba Nation agitators

WAEC reverses No NIN, No Exam policy for 2022 WASSE (SolaceBase)

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Gunmen in Plateau (LindaIkeji)

Gunmen abduct Indians, kill police officers in Kogi

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor [Tolani Alli]

CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested