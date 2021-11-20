RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians are proud of you, PDP tells Jonathan at 64

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party says Jonathan’s achievements and personal sacrifices towards the unity and stability of the nation remained indelible in the history of Nigeria.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday celebrated former President Goodluck Jonathan as he marks his 64th birthday, saying Nigerians across the divides are proud of him.

Recommended articles

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Saturday described Jonathan as an exceptionally patriotic leader and national icon.

It added that Jonathan’s achievements and personal sacrifices towards the unity and stability of the nation remained indelible in the history of Nigeria.

The party said that over the years, Jonathan had continued to distinguish himself as a humble, forthright, selfless and excellent administrator, who puts the interest of the people above every other consideration.

It stated that Jonathan demonstrated this as a deputy governor, governor, vice president, president, African Union (AU) Envoy and Chairman, International Summit Council for Peace in Africa (ISCP-Africa).

It said, “Dr Jonathan’s efforts in entrenching democratic tenets of good governance, equity, fairness, justice, rule of law, credible elections, tolerance, mutual respect as well as accountability in governance, stabilised and strengthened the bond of unity among Nigerians during his tenure in office.”

It added that Jonathan’s landmark achievements including legacy projects and programmes brought unprecedented massive development and empowerment of citizens in all critical sectors, in line with the manifesto of the PDP.

These, according to the party led Nigeria’s economy being ranked as one of the fastest growing in the world under the PDP’s watch.

It added that “Dr Jonathan’s personal sacrifices in ensuring the unity and stability of our nation, particularly after the 2015 generation election, stand him out at a statesman who put the wellbeing of the nation above personal ambitions.”

The party said that even outside of office, it was proud of the role the former president was playing in ensuring peace, unity, stability, credible elections and good governance in other parts of the world.

“The PDP joins family members, friends and associates in celebrating this global citizen and we pray God will continue to bless him with many more years in good health and service to our dear nation,” it said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians are proud of you, PDP tells Jonathan at 64

Nigerians are proud of you, PDP tells Jonathan at 64

Ohanaeze Ndigbo commends Buhari for considering Igbo elders’ demand for Kanu’s release

Ohanaeze Ndigbo commends Buhari for considering Igbo elders’ demand for Kanu’s release

Niger Govt bans sale of motorcycles as kidnappers now demand motorcycles as ransom

Niger Govt bans sale of motorcycles as kidnappers now demand motorcycles as ransom

Aisha Buhari to host African First Ladies General Assembly on Monday

Aisha Buhari to host African First Ladies General Assembly on Monday

Ohanaeze Ndigbo recalls suspended National Youth Leader

Ohanaeze Ndigbo recalls suspended National Youth Leader

Bayelsa Deputy Gov. salutes Jonathan’s peace efforts

Bayelsa Deputy Gov. salutes Jonathan’s peace efforts

2023 Presidency: Fashola asks Nigerians to wait for Tinubu to speak in January

2023 Presidency: Fashola asks Nigerians to wait for Tinubu to speak in January

Nigeria records 23 new COVID-19 infections, no new death

Nigeria records 23 new COVID-19 infections, no new death

Railway workers suspend strike as Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan trains resume service

Railway workers suspend strike as Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan trains resume service

Trending

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]