'Nigerians are proud of you,' Gbajabiamila tells Buhari

Samson Toromade

Gbajabiamila says Buhari has always put Nigeria first in all his actions.

President Muhammadu Buhari with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila [Presidency]

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his supposedly outstanding leadership over the past six years.

The lawmaker said the president has 'done great things' since he assumed office in 2015, in a congratulatory message to celebrate his 79th birthday on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Buhari's time in office has been plagued with economic challenges that have led to two recessions, and record unemployment rate, as well as security challenges he promised to effectively tackle before his election.

But Gbajabiamila said in Friday's message the president has always put Nigeria first in all his actions, and should be celebrated by everyone.

"Mr President, Nigeria and Nigerians are proud of you. The way you have been steering the ship of the Nigerian state has been commendable," he said.

Buhari, currently on a trip to Turkey, is the oldest person to ever lead Nigeria.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is a News Editor at Pulse with focus on all things good, bad, and ugly about Nigerian affairs. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

