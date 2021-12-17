RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians are proud of Buhari's efforts in fighting corruption – Group

The Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has said that Nigerians are proud of what President Muhammadu Buhari is doing to rescue the nation from the grip of corruption.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Convener the movement, Rev. Solomon Semaka, spoke at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that Nigerians from all walks of life were proud of the modest achievements recorded under the Buhari administration, from road infrastructure to massive social welfare packages.

“And a historic recapture of territories hitherto held by insurgents and bandits.

“At least President Buhari has not mobilised soldiers to demolish communities and kill scores of innocent Nigerians.

“President Buhari administration in all sincerity has admitted to challenges and taken steps to secure the nation.

“All the government needs now is wise counsel and moral support as opposed to acts that could jeopardise existing efforts in peace and security of the country,” he said.

Semaka expressed the determination of his movement to continue to demonstrate true patriotism by speaking up at moments that threatened the nation’s unity.

“Let us rise up and hold our leaders to standards that will ensure the legacies of peace and unity. This is our responsibility.

“It is in fulfilling this obligation that the Save Nigeria Movement is calling on former President Olusegun Obasanjo to desist from engaging in acts capable of reversing the progress so far made in the country.

“The whole world is watching and will join us in solidarity to hold anyone who would be responsible for acts that breach national security."

