The Force has come under intense scrutiny with rising insecurity in Kaduna and Zamfara where many have been kidnapped for ransom or killed in the past few months.

However, while speaking during an interview on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily on Friday, April 12, 2019, Mba said the Force is rising admirably well to the challenges.

The spokesperson insisted that the Force is not overwhelmed by the activities of criminals and is committed to defending law-abiding Nigerians like they're obligated to do.

He said police officers are committed to serving with everything they have to bring criminals in the country to heel despite the risks involved.

He said, "The truth is we acknowledge the fact that there are indeed security challenges at different fronts across the nation, but whether we're overwhelmed, I'll say absolutely no.

"That's the price you pay for leadership, that's the price you pay for taking up a job. When the times are tough, the tough will just keep going.

"We were not hired, trained, equipped and paid by Nigerians to go and sleep and party, we're hired for times like this.

"Once you put on this uniform, you know you're taking a risk. You're going all out there to serve the country and stand in gap between life and death. That's exactly what we're doing.

"We're challenged and we know we are. The country is equally challenged. A few band of criminals have come together and are challenging our collective will and this is a time for us to tell Nigerians that indeed we're here to serve and to serve with everything we've got."

Last week, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced the deployment of officers for Operation Puff Adder to tackle violent crimes, especially banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara, Kogi, Katsina, and Niger.

The operation also covers the Abuja-Kaduna highway, which has witnessed several kidnappings in recent weeks.

After a security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and other security chiefs on Thursday, April 11, the IGP said the Abuja-Kaduna highway has been cleared and now safe for travellers.

Mba said during his interview that overcoming the challenge on the highway required reviewing previous strategies and introducing a rejigged and reinvigorated security measure that's now paying off.

He further noted that security challenges faced by the country fundamentally require intervention at different levels.

"We at the law enforcement and security level will be doing everything that is humanly and operationally possible to bring these bandits to book, arrest them, prosecute them, send them to prisons, take over their spaces and make sure we take them out of the way of Nigerians.

"While we're doing that, we'll also be requiring interventions at different levels, the political level, the economic level, even at the socio-cultural level."

He pleaded that every relevant stakeholder has to work together to overcome all security challenges.