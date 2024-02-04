ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians are in distress except those stealing money - Pat Utomi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Utomi warned that if Nigeria doesn't change its current trajectory, it will become another Somalia.

Prof. Pat Utomi [Ripples Nigeria]
Prof. Pat Utomi [Ripples Nigeria]

Utomi made this known in a recent interview with The Punch, where he touched on a number of issues bedevilling the country, including security and economic challenges.

The renowned economist recently disclosed that presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the last election, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso, have commenced discussions with other stakeholders for a possible merger ahead of the 2027 election.

He reiterated that the ultimate goal is to build a real political party capable of dislodging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general elections, stating that this has become necessary to rescue the country from going under.

He stressed the need to build not just a platform that can win elections but one that's properly structured to deliver good governance to the people, which he said remains paramount.

Utomi blamed President Bola Tinubu's government for the economic crisis rocking the nation and said the authorities have failed to demonstrate that they have enough capacity to fix the problems.

According to him, Nigeria needs serious people to discuss issues as they affect the lives of the citizens, who he said are living in the worst times.

He said Nigeria's emerging generation, otherwise referred to as GEN-Z, is having a worse life than their grandfathers. He, therefore, called on them to ask their leaders questions about why they ruined their future.

On the unbearable living conditions many Nigerians have been subject to, Utomi said there is no hope on the horizon as the government would want people to believe.

He questioned the Federal Government's management of the exchange rate, debt profile, and measures being taken to reduce poverty among the populace, saying these issues ought to be on the front burner.

The politician warned that if Nigeria doesn't change its current trajectory, it will become another Somalia.

"What I know is that most people I run into are in distress. I have to struggle to buy fuel and shout at the driver when the fuel is empty from the tank. I say, ‘Come, my friend, when did we enter the filling station last? Why is the tank empty?’ Everybody is facing this situation except those who are stealing money," Utomi stated.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

