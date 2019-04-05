HSI agents executed criminal search warrants at CVE Technology Group Inc. (CVE), and four of CVE's staffing companies on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 after receiving multiple tips that the company may have knowingly hired immigrants who were illegally staying in the country.

According to an official statement, HSI arrested, on administrative immigration violations, more than 280 employees who were unlawfully working in the U.S. at the telecommunications equipment-repair business located in Dallas, Texas.

The arrested employees were reported, by the New York Times, to be predominantly women who hailed from 15 countries, including Nigeria, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, and Venezuela.

While dozens of those who were arrested have since been released, 110 people remained in custody as of Thursday, April 4.

The raid has been condemned by several advocacy groups who claim that it targeted people of colour. However, Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, HSI Dallas, said jobs given to illegal immigrants "take jobs away from U.S. citizens and legal residents".

U.S. officials have noted that the raid is the biggest single workplace sweep since 2008, a manifestation of President Donald Trump's war on illegal immigration since he was sworn in in 2016.

The Republican president's tough stance on immigration has led to a panicky exodus of immigrants from the North American country. His threat to review the Temporary Protected Status of thousands of foreign nationals in 2017 led to an upsurge of immigrants heading to neighbouring Canada.

Between June 2017 and May 2018, Canadian authorities intercepted more than 7,600 Nigerian asylum seekers, with 81% of them having valid U.S. non-immigrant visas in their possession.

The trend of illegal border-crossers from Nigeria worried the Canadian government so much that two officials were sent to Lagos in 2018 to work directly with their counterparts in the U.S. visa office to collaborate on how to lower the number of migrants who eventually end up making asylum claims in Canada.

More recently, the Canadian government adopted a new stringent policy to deal with asylum seekers who illegally cross into the country from the U.S.