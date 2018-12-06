Pulse.ng logo
Jubril from Sudan: Nigerians abroad says Buhari can't be cloned

Jubril from Sudan: Nigerians abroad say Buhari can’t be cloned

Nigerians abroad react to Jubrin from Sudan rumour.

  • Published:
Nigerians on Twitter react to President Buhari's clone rumours play

President Buhari has reacted to the rumors that he has been replaced by a clone 

(Twitter/APCNigeria)

Nigerians abroad have reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari body double rumour.

Describing it as mischievous, the Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG) in a statement signed by its spokesman, Francis Adeka, said those behind rumour “need psychiatric attention”.

“The claim is being bolstered with a poor rendition and understanding of scientific procedures like cloning, face transplant among others, which proves that those that are carrying this fake news need mental intervention,” the statement said.

“The fake claim would have been considered humorous, but for the fact that it has attained the first position of the most ridiculous of all conspiracy theories.

“It is a story meant to prey on the gullible by reason of limited mental capacity, whose numbers seem to be increasing on daily basis. Sadly, those peddling the fake news about cloning have even lesser mental capacity than the people they are deceiving.

“The leading organisation on cloning was categorical in stating that gene cloning is the most common type of cloning done by researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI). NHGRI researchers have not cloned any mammals and NHGRI does not clone humans.

“Proponents of the fallacy are using a 1997 Sci-Fi thriller, Face/Off, as prop in their illogical argument saying there has been a face swap between Buhari and Jubrin.

“In the medical world, there has been a handful of partial and full face transplants, but the recipients of the face transplant look nothing like the donors; and of course the new faces come with some level of distortion with the risk of rejection for which the patients take a cocktail of mediation for life.

“Even more childish is the flipping and reversing of photographs of President Buhari to claim that one version is right-handed, while the other is left-handed, which is a photo trick that is achievable with the most basic photo editing software,” the statement concluded.

Buhari speaks on Jibrin

Similarly, President Buhari has said that he is not a clone.

The President spoke on the issue in far-away Poland during an interactive session with members of the Nigerian community.

"One of the questions that came up today in my meeting with Nigerians in Poland was on the issue of whether I‘ve been cloned or not. The ignorant rumours are not surprising — when I was away on medical vacation last year a lot of people hoped I was dead.

"Poor Professor Osinbajo even he had to deal with the rumours — Some people reached out to him to consider them to be his Vice President because they assumed I was dead. That embarrassed him a lot; we discussed it when he visited me while I was convalescing.

"I can assure you all that this is the real me. Later this month I will celebrate my 76th birthday. And I’m still going strong," the President declared.

