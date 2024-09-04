ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian youths call for reintroduction of Tales by Moonlight, other TV classics

News Agency Of Nigeria

The youths, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the programmes in the past had helped instil good morals in the youths.

They expressed concerns over the negative impact of modern television programmes, which according to them have done more harm than good in the lives of the youths.

They highlighted the benefits of classic TV shows and how they had helped in shaping the lives of the youths.

According to Olabisola Peters, a graduate of the University of Ilorin, classic TV shows made a positive impact way back and could still do so if tailored to fit current trends.

He canvassed a more convincing strategy through classic TV shows to sensitise teenagers and youths on various occurrences.

“The TV shows can make a positive impact on today’s youths if tailored or centred to fit in the trends happening among the youth.

“For example, gone are the days where mothers tell their daughters that once they start seeing their menstruation and they sleep with a man they get pregnant.

“This cannot work for teenagers that are exposed, because some of them might have engaged in wrong acts and not been caught,” he said.

Viviane Olawale, a teacher, said if programmes like ‘Tales by Moonlight’ were reintroduced, it would instil some moral values in the youths.

Olawale added that the moral lessons in such stories are about unity, as they also tend to foster love among pairs and families.

“It brings about good moral behaviours, discipline, respect, politeness, kindness and much more.

”If we want to infuse it into our modern audience, a touch of modernity coming into the displays will really go a long way to make it feel welcomed by the generation,” she said.

An engineer, Bernard Metonhanou said that such stories that teach morals would instill values in a greater number of youths nationwide.

According to him, there are many lessons one can learn from it, it is meant to educate both morally and spiritually and bring values to the society.

“But today, extravagant lifestyle seems to be the lots of youth.”

Ms Florence Tosin, a Biochemist said that the social media platforms could be leveraged while maintaining the originality of the programmes.

Tosin said that Classic TV shows were designed with the people at heart.

I think they should be reintroduced with modernisation to appeal to today’s youths while keeping the original moral lessons intact.

“They should be available on streaming platforms and social media to reach a wider audience.

“Schools should also incorporate these programmes into their curriculum to teach moral values as well,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

