Mrs Buhari, spoke when she hosted corps members who participated in the 60th Independence Parade to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She charged the youths to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the creative industry in Nigeria.

”The creativity of NYSC alongside the military has shown that Nigerian youth are capable of doing well at any given opportunity.

”Nigeria has an economy driven by the creative industry such as music, movies, arts, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and other branches offer great and lucrative opportunities for all to explore,” she said.

On her part, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, tasked the corps members to do their best towards promoting peace and harmony in the country.

Tallen said the Federal Government would continue to initiate policies aimed at supporting sustainable youths development programmes in the country.

She noted that the N-Power programme and Social Investment programmes are part of deliberate measures designed to assist the youths to develop and harness their potentials.

Also speaking, the Director General of the scheme, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Shuaibu, commended Buhari for hosting the dinner, adding that the gesture was a morale booster to the corps members.

According to him, corps members are contributing immensely to the social and economic development of the country.

”The corps members contributed in the renovation of schools and hospitals during their service year.

”They also donated sanitiser, facemask and thermometers to assist in curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic” he said.

He reiterated commitment of the scheme to support viable projects initiated by the First Lady designed to improve the lives of women, children and the vulnerable people in the society.