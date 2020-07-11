Peace Ufuoma, a Nigerian lady that was put up for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese, Wael Jerro, is on her way to Nigeria.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa announced this on Twitter on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She said Ufuoma and 28 other Nigerians have boarded a flight heading for their country.

She tweeted, “29 Passengers just departed from Lebanon. And guess what? Temitope, who was left behind last time, accused of murder is on board. And so is Peace Buhari, the girl who was put on sale on FB and rescued by the Nigerian mission.”

Another Nigerian, Temitope, who was stopped from boarding the last evacuation flight from Lebanon to Nigeria over the alleged attempted murder of her master is also among the 28 Nigerians coming home.

In another tweet, the NIDCOM Chairman wrote: “Finally! Coming home !!!!!! Temitope held behind by her employers and not allowed to board the last evacuation flight from Lebanon, and Peace Busari, put up for sale on Facebook a few months back.”

She, however, thanked the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee members on Diaspora Affairs, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe and the Houssam Diab, Lebanese ambassador to Nigeria for facilitating “a free flight for the 29 girls”.