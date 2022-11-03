Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

Pulse reports that Azubuike, whose heritage is linked to Nigeria, was decorated with her new rank in an event held at a military base in Fort Knox, Kentucky, USA.

Commenting on her leadership qualities, US Army Futures Command Commander, General James Rainey, stated that Azubuike “makes everyone around her better.”

Azubuike was born in London, United Kingdom, to Nigerian parents and joined the U.S. Army in 1994, where she studied the Army Aviation Officer Basic Course to become an aviator.

She spent the next 11 years of her career in aviation industry before continuing her career in the Army as a public affairs and relations officer.

Azubuike, who currently serves as a Deputy Commanding Officer at the US Army Cadet Command, had previously served as a Chief of Staff/Senior Military Advisor at the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Prior to that, she was the Chief of Public Affairs at the United States Southern Command, Fort Lauderdale Area, and the Director of Public Affairs, Joint Force HQs-National Capital Region/Military District of Washington.

Azubuike also served as a Communications Consultant for the National Football League Players Association and a Public Relations staff for the NFL franchise, the Washington Redskins.