Nigerian troops killed six Boko Haram terrorists during raids on suspected hideouts around Gawa and Boskoro villages, Mafa local government area of Borno State on Thursday, January 3, 2018.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, 22 Brigade, Operation Lafiya Dole, raided the hideouts alongside some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, after receiving credible intelligence.

A search of the Boskoro hideout led to the discovery of three women who were later transferred to the Internally Displaced Persons camp at Dikwa.

"During the search on the hideout before destruction, the troops recovered three pieces of 36 hand grenade, four dane guns, and 26 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition. They also recovered 3 Gas Cylinders and a set of bow and arrows," the statement disclosed.

The raids earned commendation from Operation Lafiya Dole's Theatre Commander, General Benson Akinroluyo, who urged troops to be more daring and clear any suspected Boko Haram terrorists hideout.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, the terrorist group has killed over 27,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.