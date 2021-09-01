Nigerian technological innovations must be globally competitive – Minister

He stressed the need for the protection of intellectual property and that achieving this would encourage more innovators to make contributions to the development of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in Nigeria.

Onu added that the protection of intellectual property would also enhance the growth of small, medium and micro scale enterprises, while effectively fighting poverty.

He said that the nation urgently needed the commercialise research findings, by turning the results into goods and services and be available to Nigerians and for export.

Speaking on national economic cohesion, Onu said that a sensitisation exercise would help enhance the fact that all parts of Nigeria were self-sustaining based on the natural raw materials available to them.

Welcoming the minister to his office, Ganduje said the surest way of making Nigeria’s teeming population an asset was by proper implementation STI policies.

He called for the establishment of a Business Entrepreneurship clinic, as a way of equipping youths to improve their skills.