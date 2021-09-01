A statement signed by Josephine Ademu, Press and Public Relations of the ministry and issued to newsmen on Tuesday, in Abuja, quoted the minister as saying this on Monday during a working visit to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje in his office in Kano.
Nigerian technological innovations must be globally competitive – Minister
The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that Nigerian technological innovations, products and services must meet global standards.
He stressed the need for the protection of intellectual property and that achieving this would encourage more innovators to make contributions to the development of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in Nigeria.
Onu added that the protection of intellectual property would also enhance the growth of small, medium and micro scale enterprises, while effectively fighting poverty.
He said that the nation urgently needed the commercialise research findings, by turning the results into goods and services and be available to Nigerians and for export.
Speaking on national economic cohesion, Onu said that a sensitisation exercise would help enhance the fact that all parts of Nigeria were self-sustaining based on the natural raw materials available to them.
Welcoming the minister to his office, Ganduje said the surest way of making Nigeria’s teeming population an asset was by proper implementation STI policies.
He called for the establishment of a Business Entrepreneurship clinic, as a way of equipping youths to improve their skills.
The purpose of the visit was to intimate the governor and people of Kano state on the establishment of a technology innovation centre for global competitiveness, the statement explained.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng