Nigerian teachers to earn minimum of £28,000 in UK

Recall that the UK government had listed Nigeria among the African countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for qualified teacher status through the Teaching Regulation Agency in the United Kingdom, from February 2023.

Other foreign countries listed as eligible for the offer include; Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Jamaica, Singapore, South Africa, Ukraine, and Zimbabwe.

Pulse had reported that applicants are not necessarily required to have initial teaching qualifications as the country offers a training programme for potential migrants.

Meanwhile, data obtained from the website of the government of the UK, www.gov.uk, which provided guidance to non-UK citizens who want to teach in the UK but are qualified outside the European country, showed that salary remunerations would vary based on qualifications and the region in which the teacher is applying.

In the data for the remunerations, the UK noted that, “All qualified teachers will have a starting salary of at least £28,000. This will be higher for teachers working in London. Your school will have their own pay scales for qualified teachers. Pay increases will always be linked to performance, not length of service, and will be reviewed every year,” Saturday Punch reported.

A further breakdown regarding the pay scale per location revealed that teachers in England excluding London would earn a minimum of £28,000 and a maximum of £38,810.

While those in inner London will attract a sum of £34,502 as minimum pay with £44,756 as maximum pay.