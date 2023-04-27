Nigerian students fleeing Sudan are reportedly stranded in desert

One of the students, whose name was not disclosed said that the drivers of the buses the Federal Government hired for their evacuation from the war-torn country have vowed not to continue the journey.

In a video shared on Twitter, the anonymous student said they were stuck at an unknown location in the desert for five hours without food or water.

According to her, the drivers said they won’t continue the journey because have not been paid.

“Before we started this journey, we experienced different things. Can you believe that we have been stuck in this desert for 5 hours. We don’t know the situation we are in.

“We don’t have water. Our money has finished. Can you imagine? The drivers said they are not moving their buses because they have not been paid. We are stuck in the desert. We don’t have anything. We don’t even know where we are. We are in an unknown location and in a very big danger,” the student said.

FG hired 40 buses

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Pulse reported that the Federal Government hired 40 buses to convey the students from the war zone to safe places in neighbouring countries.

To facilitate the immediate evacuation of Nigerians in Sudan, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved ₦553.2 million ($1.2 million) for the hiring of the buses.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made this known while addressing State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council's meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday in Abuja.