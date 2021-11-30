Nigerian Researcher says African genes could've weakened COVID-19 virus in Omicron variant

He quoted various media reports across South Africa, saying Hospitals across the country reported that symptoms of “Omicron”, the new COVID strain, are very mild and no record of death associated with it so far.

“Around 90 per cent of all new infections in Johannesburg region are now caused by Omicron, so far, COVID death rate and even hospital admissions appear not to be increasing significantly.

“Some medical and scientific researchers worldwide are currently talking about this and are cautiously optimistic that if Omicron turns out to be less-lethal, but more contagious and dominant than the Delta variant, the new mutation may actually be a blessing in the sky.

“This is exciting news; African innate immunity may have weakened COVID-19 virus. The world should be grateful to the African gene for ending COVID-19 pandemic.

“The fact that Africa has had least COVID-19 vaccination, yet recorded lowest fatalities, with many COVID-19 infections but high recovery records, points science to take a closer look of the African phenomenon”.

He noted that since 2019, Africans innate immunity may have dealt with COVID-19 virus silently, with 32 mutations of the spike proteins, without the watchful eyes of the world.