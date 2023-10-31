ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Railways to begin e-ticketing for Lagos-Ibadan, Warri on Wednesday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister added that the e-ticketing platform will reduce potential for corruption and revenue leakage.

Alkali made this known on Monday in Abuja during the flag-off of e-ticketing for Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe–Warri routes. According to him, the e-ticketing system will direct ticket sales revenue to the government’s funds. He added the e-ticketing platform would significantly reduce potential for corruption and revenue leakage.

“It will also help to ensure security of our passengers and avoid racketeering.

“It is the desire of this administration to have zero tolerance for corruption. All these are aimed to benefit our citizens,” he said.

Contributing, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, said the Federal Government had really deepened efforts to ensure the dream of having e-ticketing platform come to reality.

Ajani explained that electronic ticketing for the standard gauge would comfortable curb racketeering that is capable of negatively affecting the economy. Speaking, Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), said the e-ticketing system would improve integrity of operations in the sector.

Okhiria expressed optimism that the e-ticketing platform would increase revenue generation of the Federal Government.

According to him, the Federal Government had concessioned the Warri-Itakpe and Lagos–Ibadan routes to “Ticketing Solutions Limited” and “Global Software and Digital Solution” respectively for 10 years.

The two private firms said they would work effectively and efficiently fulfil mandates to operate the system.

