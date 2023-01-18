Nigerian Professor, woman found dead in US apartment

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, January 18, 2023, as the duo's bodies were found along Thorncrest Drive, Wilkins Township around 10 am after an alleged “domestic disturbance.”

The Allegheny County Police explained that it received a report to check on the well-being of a couple inside their home.

However, an attempt by a third party to reach the male resident proved abortive as it turned out that the man had been stabbed, while a woman remained inside the same residence with a firearm, the police added.

When the SWAT team eventually gained access to the home, they found a 59-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman dead, reported Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

The duo appeared to have sustained lacerations, and the woman sustained what police described as an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The police said investigations into the incident have commenced and the case is being treated as a suspected murder-suicide

Meanwhile, in its reaction, Duquesne Catholic University, where Iwuchukwu worked as an associate professor of theology until his death, commiserated with the family and friends of the late lecturer.