A lecturer of Psychology at the University of Ibadan, Prof Benjamin Ehigie has said that Private University graduates are better than their public university counterparts when it comes to recruitment.

The lecturer said this while delivering a lecture titled, Branding yourself and your university at the maiden matriculation of 79 students of the Precious Cornerstone University in Ibadan, Oyo state, Punch reports.

Charging the new students to improve their self esteem, Ehigie said they have the higher chance of being employed over their public university counterpart because of the quality of graduates private universities in the country produce.

“My experience during the recruitment exercise for different corporate organisations has shown that the quality or knowledge displayed by the graduates from private universities is the best chance the institution has to be marketed or otherwise.

“I also noticed that many fresh graduates from the private universities have surpassed expectations in the workplace. The place of self concept, self esteem, self image, self efficacy and self imagery cannot be over-emphasised if you new students, in your various courses of study, intend to represent this university well in public and before recruiters.”

The Precious Cornerstone University a faith-based institution established by the Sword of The Spirit Ministries, it was established in 2017.