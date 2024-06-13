ADVERTISEMENT
In 25 years of democracy, politicians impoverish masses, enrich themselves - Cleric

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that 25 years of uninterrupted democratic rule in the country has no remarkable positive impacts on the citizenry.

Bishop Emmah Isong, Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria [Daily Post Nigeria]
Isong made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Thursday. He said that the 25 years of uninterrupted democratic rule in the country had no remarkable positive impacts on the citizenry.

“Only a few Nigerians, mainly politicians have enjoyed the dividends of the 25 years uninterrupted democracy in the country,” he said.

The PFN publicity secretary said that Nigerian politicians had used the reign of democratic rule to impoverish the masses and illegally enrich themselves. Isong, also the Presiding Bishop of Christian Central Chapel International, Calabar, said that the political leadership in the country had failed to prioritise service delivery.

“They want to remain in office, they are not interested in doing any other thing, their interest is to remain in charge of public funds,” he added.

He said that although the choice of democratic governance was in order, the absence of sincerity on the part of the leadership was the challenge.

Isong said that there was a need for some constitutional adjustments to enhance patriotism, discipline and commitment in leadership.

“Such adjustments will definitely sanitise the electoral process too. We can’t get leadership right if the electoral process is faulty,” he stated.

He said that the political class should take deliberate steps towards promoting citizens' welfare, equity and fairness in service delivery.

