Nigerian policewoman becomes 1st female Multinational Force Adviser

He said with the appointment, Mohammed had become the first female Police Officer in history to hold the tasking position of coordinating policing activities, ensuring discipline and professionalism for the task force.

Mba said her responsibility was also to provide advisory on the management and improved peace building efforts in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

According to him, the officer has a commendable professional record and vast experience in International Peacekeeping Operations and has served in several peacekeeping missions spanning through two decades.

“She was a member of the Nigerian contingent to the United Nations Mission in Kosovo in 2000, the African-led International Support Mission to Mali in 2013, amongst others.

“The officer has distinguished herself severally and earned the prestigious United Nations Medal for professionalism,” he said.

He said Mohammed, a legal adviser and prosecutor, is an expert peace builder and versatile community policing advocate.

“She is a graduate of Law from the University of Maiduguri and Master’s degree holder in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos.

“She has also attended several professional courses and trainings on Human Rights and Rule of Law advocacy and mentoring as well as mission field coordination and safety,” he added.

He said the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, had congratulated the officer on the new feat and enjoined her to bring her wealth of experience to bear in advancing the mission and service delivery.