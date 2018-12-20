11 crew members of the container ship, MV Pomerania Sky, who were kidnapped by pirates two months ago, have regained their freedom.

The victims were abducted off the coast of Nigeria on October 27, 2018 while the ship was headed for Onne Port Complex situated on the Bonny River Estuary in Rivers State.

According to a statement by Poland's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, December 18, all the crew members, including eight Polish nationals, are safe.

The ministry noted that the sailors would soon be reunited with their families.

The statement read, "We would like to thank the shipowner, its co-workers and advisers for their professional handling of this difficult matter. We are grateful also to the Nigerian authorities."

The vessel's management firm, Midocean (IOM) Ltd, had noted in October that the freedom of its crew was most important after they were abducted.

The Polish ministry failed to disclose how the sailors were freed, but it is possible that a ransom was paid to the pirates.

A similar abduction had taken place when pirates kidnapped 12 crew members from the MV Glarus, a Swiss merchant vessel owned by Massoel Shipping, while it was travelling Nigerian waters between Lagos and Rivers on September 22, 2018.

The victims were released one month later on October 26, just a day before the abduction of the crew from the MV Pomerania Sky.