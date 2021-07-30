RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian parents don't joke with their children's education - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says no Nigerian parent jokes with education, as they know that if their children or wards missed the opportunity of being educated, they have missed a lot.

President Muhammadu Buhari at the Education Summit in London. [Twitter/@774ngr]
The Nigerian leader said this at a panel session at the Global Education Summit in London, on Thursday.

According to him, the size and population of Nigeria are challenges for any administration, but in spite of this, the government and people realise that education is the starting point for success.

“You can’t succeed outside your educational qualification. Anybody who missed education has missed everything.

”Nigerians are acutely aware of the priority of education, and parents are making sacrifices to ensure that their children and wards get educated,” he said.

On the panel with President Buhari were Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi.

Each President spoke on the peculiarities of the education sector of his country, and how budgetary provisions would be increased to ameliorate the situation.

They all raised their hands as a sign of commitment to that resolution.

Buhari had earlier committed to raising the budget for education by 50% in the next two years with a view to ensuring that the country would attain 100% increase by 2025.

