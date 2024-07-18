RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian gamer Oluwole sets world record with 75-hour soccer video game marathon

News Agency Of Nigeria

The GWR said Oluwole performed the longest videogame marathon playing a soccer game, registering a time of 75 hours.

Nigerian Oside Oluwole breaks GWR after 3-day gaming marathon [Businessday NG]

The GWR said Oluwole, with the nickname, “Khoded”, performed the longest videogame marathon playing a soccer game, registering a time of 75 hours. It said he far surpassed the previous record of 50 hours, set by Englishman David Whitefoot in 2022.

“Oside, a qualified biochemist who currently works as a car dealer, attempted this record to raise money for a local hospital in his hometown of Ijebu Ode.

“Unlike all seven previous record holders who played either FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer during their attempts, Oside played the mobile game Dream League Soccer 2023 on his iPhone, which he connected to a TV screen.

“Oside has been an avid fan of the free-to-play soccer sim ever since first downloading it in 2016.

”He played over 500 matches during his record attempt.”

For rules of all "longest marathon" records, GWR said Oluwole accumulated five minutes of rest time after each hour of gaming, only during these breaks could he eat, nap or use the toilet.

“I really enjoyed myself playing for 75 hours straight with just some hours of rest.

"It wasn’t an easy task, but I must say it was all fun.

“It was such a great moment; the event was very interesting and I’m grateful to God that it was successful,” Oluwole said.

According to Oluwole, he now hopes to set more world records by playing soccer videogames, including those on consoles such as the FIFA and PES series.

Nigerian gamer Oluwole sets world record with 75-hour soccer video game marathon

