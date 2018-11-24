Nigerian Navy re- affirms support to democracy

news

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas on Saturday re-affirmed the Nigerian Navy’s dedication to duty and its unflinching support to democracy.

Ibas, who was represented by Rear Adm. Begroy Ibe-Enwo, Chief of Transformation, stated this in Abuja at the end of the Fourth Quarter and last Route March in 2018.

He also restated the Navy’s operational preparedness towards supporting a formidable internal security architecture in conjunction with other stakeholders for a free, fair and credible election in 2019.

“I wish to restate the Nigerian Navy’s operational preparedness towards supporting a formidable internal security architecture in conjunction with other stakeholders for a free, fair and credible election in 2019.

“At this juncture, I, therefore categorically state that the Nigerian Navy will continue to remain apolitical, loyal and committed to the unity of our dear nation under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Ibas said.

The Naval chief noted that the Navy’s operational efficiency and combat readiness were premised on mental and physical fitness of its personnel.

He said the successful conduct of the route march in Abuja and other Naval formations exhibited the Service’s willingness to continue to partner with other sister Services to defend the territorial integrity of the Country.

“The successful conduct of the Fourth Quarter Route March in Abuja Area and other Nigerian Navy formations attest to our readiness and resolve to unfailingly continue to partner with other sister Services in order to defend the territorial integrity of our dear nation.

“Apart from the territorial defence of our nation,the Nigerian Navy has demonstrated the desired will and courage in formidable partnership with other security agencies to enhance Nigeria’s internal security through dedicated internal security operations,” he said.

He noted that the Navy has always been available in emergency and disaster relief across the length and breath of the Country.

Ibas told participating National Youth Service Corps members that their role in the Route March would boost their mental alertness and physical fitness.

“I, therefore charge you to remain resolute in the discharge of your duties and contribution towards national cohesion and economic growth of the nation,” he said.

The CNS congratulated the personnel for the completion of the exercise, saying it reaffirmed their degree of physical and mental preparedness for national service.