Nigerian Navy hands over 60 bags of seized Indian hemp worth ₦120m to NDLEA in Lagos

The Indian hemp weighed more than 2.5 tons. Commander of the ship, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga handed over the Indian hemp to the Deputy Commander of Narcotics, at the NDLEA Lagos command, Austin Opiepe.

Oguntuga said the exercise was further testimony to interagency collaboration in the continued fight against illegalities in the maritime environment.

“The Navy has deployed a lot of assets, including electro-optical devices, which have improved round-the-clock survey of Nigeria’s maritime domain.

“The devices enabled the Navy to detect a large wooden boat carrying the narcotics at Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

“We are handing over these items to the appropriate agency in charge of narcotics which is the NDLEA,’’ Oguntuga said.

He assured the public that the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with appropriate agencies would not leave any stone unturned to ensure a maritime environment conducive for businesses to thrive.

“We will keep going after these unscrupulous people perpetrating illegalities and bring them to book.

“We will continue to work assiduously to rid the maritime environment of illegalities because we understand the nexus between drug abuse, criminality and violence,’’ the commander stated.

