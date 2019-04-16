The Spokesman of the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Suleman Dahun, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Abuja According to NAN.

Dahun listed the suspects as Enikanologbon Happy, Arumona Daniel, Egbujie Chinonso and Ogori Kenneth.

“The four persons are crew of a Merchant Vessel GRACE WATER which was arrested on Oct. 8, 2018 laden with 90 metric tonnes of illegally sourced petroleum products,’’ he said.

Dahun urged that anyone with information on the location or whereabouts of the wanted persons to report to the nearest naval establishment, Army, Air Force or Police unit.