Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd records ₦2.5 trillion profit in 2022

News Agency Of Nigeria

The financial report stated that it recorded a loss of ₦803 billion in 2018 and ₦1.7 billion loss in 2019.

NNPC-Headquarters (The ICIR)

The national oil company in its 2022 Financial Performance Report posted online described the profit as the highest since its inception in 1977. The financial report stated that it recorded a loss of ₦803 billion in 2018 and ₦1.7 billion loss in 2019.

According to the report, 2020 recorded ₦287 billion profit which it tagged ‘’Turning Point’’ while in 2021, the company’s profit continued to grow to ₦674.1 billion tagged ‘’Assurance’’. The report stated that the profit which continued to rise up to ₦2.548 trillion in 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NNPC Ltd had between December 30, 2023 and January 5, 2024 recorded 157 incidents of crude oil theft from seven incident sources and arrested 17 suspects.

The sources included the Nigeria Agip Oil Company, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd, Maton Engineering Ltd, Tantita Security Service Ltd, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), NNPC Command and Control centre and Government Security Agencies.

Its report stated that in the past week, 52 illegal refineries were discovered and destroyed in Abia, Imo, Rivers and Bayelsa states while 32 illegal connections were uncovered in several parts of the Niger Delta.

They were removed and repaired along central corridor in the Niger Delta while seven illegal storage sites were uncovered in Akwa Ibom state and buried crude drums unearthed in bushes in Bayelsa and Warri, Delta. The company said there was no backing down on the menace until it was eradicated.

