RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian model, Ene Daniels wins Face of Unity Global

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Daniels is an actress, singer, cinematographer, gender based activist and a humanitarian.

Esther Ene Daniels (NAN)
Esther Ene Daniels (NAN)

A Nigerian model, Esther Ene Daniels, has emerged the winner of the 2021 Face of Unity Global, flooring other contenders from other countries, organisers announced on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Miss Daniels, a native of Otukpo in Benue State, beat 49 other contestants from other countries in a keenly contested online poll that lasted for one month.

Organisers of the contest, who announced the winner on the website, also said that Queen Igodan and Kauna John emerged as first and second runners-up.

It said that the a date would be announced soon for the official coronation of the winners.

The virtual event was contested by a total of 50 participants drawn from Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, among others.

Reacting to her victory, Daniels dedicated her crown to God Almighty and humanity, whom she said had been her cardinal point of service.

Miss Daniels in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) called on her co-contestants, especially the runners-up, to team up with her in the quest to preach peace and unity to the world.

She pledged to use her crown to advance and redefine the place of the girl child in Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the World.

Daniels assured the organisers of the pageantry that she would make them proud, adding that she would also make Nigeria proud in her endeavours.

Miss Daniels, 25, who is in her final year at the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, was the Miss Idoma Ambassador 2019.

She is an actress, singer, cinematographer, gender based activist and a humanitarian.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Trending

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

Khalil heads Kaduna Investment Agency (Punch)

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

Mr Boss Mustapha. (PM News)

Senate empowers INEC to determine electronic transmission of election results

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege [Tope Brown]

Sanusi scolds Kaduna government official who called him 'former Emir'

Former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II visits Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. (TheNation)